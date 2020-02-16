GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its 17th annual Lunch with a Leader event Tuesday at the Galveston Independent School District’s Annex Building, 3906 Ave. T.
Leaders are needed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (elementary); 11:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. (middle school); and 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (high school).
If you’d like to sign up, contact Janice Campbell, jcampbell@cis.galv.org or 409-765-5395.
The Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath, in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will host the “Luis Corpus: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon” exhibit through Wednesday at 1200 Amburn Road.
There will be a free public gallery talk from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, March 17, March 31, April 14, April 28 and May 19 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will present “Nappy Hair Stories” written and performed by Laura D. Oliver at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Bayou Theater on its campus, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Oliver will have a conversation with the audience about her relationship with her hair. The free event is in conjunction with Black History Month and sponsored by the Office of Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
For information, visit uhcl.edu/BayouTheater or call 281-283-3024.
The Texas City High School Baseball Booster Club will have a golf tournament fundraiser event March 15 at Topgolf, 21401 Interstate 45 N., in Webster. Deadline to register is March 10. For information, email texascitybaseball@gmail.com or call Meredith Wray, 409-739-6276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.