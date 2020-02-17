WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Chamber U workshop on social media marketing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Registration is $20 per person, and includes lunch.
To RSVP, email lauren@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon today at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Education Expo and Lemonade Day Kick-off from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road.
Exhibitor space is free. To reserve a space, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
Underground 3:33 Market will have its inaugural launch from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N.
Attendees are invited to shop locally and support small businesses, as well as enjoy live entertainment from local artists and community organizations.
For information, visit www.underground333.com or call 832-510-0597.
