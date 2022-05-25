The Friendswood Library will have its family board game night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For all ages; ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Summer Reading Club at Rosenberg Library will begin Friday for rising first- through seventh-graders. Children get a free T-shirt with registration while supplies last. Prizes will be awarded. Summer club ends Aug. 13. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will sponsor a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. To sign up, visit giveblood.org; donors will receive a beach towel while supplies last.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Moody Gardens Palm Beach kickoff party for the 2022 Summer Reading Club Kickoff at Rosenberg Library will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free for entire family. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon June 1 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Hitchcock Library’s Sewing Bee Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Hitchcock Community Center, 6905 Backstrom St. in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
Curious Kids: Phytoplankton with Texas A&M University at Galveston will be at 2:30 p.m. June 2 at Schreiber Park, 3134 83rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will offer its Coding for Kids event at 11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays June 6 through July 21 (no classes June 21 and July 4) at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for grades 3-7. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info; also notify staff of any known food allergies by emailing child@rosenberg-library.org after registering.
Rosenberg Library will have its Mystery Book Party event at 3 p.m. June 6 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Recommended for grades 3-7. Must register by visiting rosenberg-library.evanced.info; and notify staff of any known food allergies by emailing child@rosenberg-library.org after registering.
The Friendswood Library will offer its “Art with Irina” event at 7 p.m. June 6 and June 20 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For all ages and skill levels; beginners welcome. Take paper, pencils and erasers. For information, call 281-482-7135.
