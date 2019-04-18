GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
In honor of Good Friday, Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have the following events Friday at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Drop-In Lego Brick Yard;
• 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Stories in the Children’s Department;
• 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Take pictures with the Easter Bunny; and
• 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Face painting.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present “Finding Inner Peace and Calmness Through Meditation” for ages 18 and older from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Daya Sharma will lead the presentation.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 25 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting children ages 12-18 to participate in its Dungeons & Dragons Club from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 26 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Teen Book Club (ages 13-18) will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 26 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Teens will get to discuss books, choose books to read, and pick up the next discussion book.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will present “A Conversation About Courage” by Sam Collins III from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at 8005 Barry Ave.
Collins will speak about Henry Martyn Stringfellow and how he chose to pay his black workers and stand against the convict leasing happening in Sugar Land and around the south.
A $10 donation is asked, which will be donated to the Friends of the Hitchcock Library.
To RSVP, call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Cardboard Construction Challenge event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. April 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
