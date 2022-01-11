LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will offer its free Membership 101! presentation at 8:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Thursday at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To register, visit tclmchamber.com, email Jordan Kleinecke, jordan@tclmchamber.com, or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
Big League Dreams League City will host a job fair from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway.
The facility is looking to hire cashiers, cooks, food and beverage supervisors, sports supervisors, gate attendants, maintenance crew and office manager.
For information, email jobs@bigleaguedreams.com or call 281-316-3400, Ext. 101.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
DICKINSON
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Vegas Nights Chamber Choice Awards Gala from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S.
The event will include casino games, an open bar, awards ceremony dinner and entertainment.
For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present “What Is Stress? — Awaken the Art of Self-Discovery” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at College of the Mainland League City, 411 W. Main St., Room 116.
Sujan Shah will be the speaker at the luncheon. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To sign up, email briana@leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Senate District 11 legislative luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Galleon Room at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
Participating candidates include Robin Armstrong, Bianca Garcia, State Rep. Mayes Middleton and Bob Mitchell.
For information, visit galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Jewel of the Nile” annual membership gala at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its House District 23 legislative luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Davidson Ballroom of The Tremont Hotel, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row.
Participating candidates include Patrick Gurski, Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry, Abel Longoria, Gina Smith and Theresa “Teri” Leo-Wilson.
For information, visit galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Night on the Town” networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the City breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway.
Mayor Pat Hallisey and City Manager John Baumgartner, of League City, will be the guest speakers.
Tickets are $25 per member and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available.
To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a feature performance by Mickey Gilley, and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit galvestonchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.