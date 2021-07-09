GALVESTON
The Galveston College Logistics Program will host an information session at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the school’s Cheney Student Center Seibel Wing at 4015 Ave. Q.
The session will discuss the job outlook for logistics careers, highlight the program offered at the school, and go over important steps to enroll.
For information, contact John Rydlund, jrydlund@gc.edu or 409-944-1318.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County COVID-19 Business Task Force will have a community job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Employer participation is free. To register, visit http://bit.ly/GalvestonJobFair.
For information, visit www.wrksolutions.com/events or call 888-469-5627.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Industrial Trade Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 20 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, contact Jessica Spangle, jessica@texascitychamber.com or 409-935-1408.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its inaugural Women in Leadership Awards through 5 p.m. July 21 at www.TCLMchamber.com/women-in-leadership-awards. Six recipients will be chosen in a variety of categories. A celebratory luncheon will take place Sept. 15 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2500 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Page Michel, 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 22 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N.
Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay Refinery will present a report about the accidental release at Alky 3 Unit; and there also will be a local air quality update by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and AECOM.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 27 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Kick-Off by the Creek event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available.
For tickets and information, email Mary Bradshaw at maryb@leaguecitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil and dance Aug. 20 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Shrimp will be served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and live entertainment by The Line Up, and Nick and The Groove will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door; there also will be $5 hot dog meals for children available.
For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit www.TCLMchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a feature performance by Mickey Gilley, and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit GalvestonChamber.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
