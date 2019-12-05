HOUSTON
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside the hospital’s south lobby, 18300 Houston Methodist Drive.
Take your pets for a holiday blessing, blessing certificate keepsake and special gift. Donations of pet food and related items also will be accepted.
For information, call 281-523-2259.
TEXAS CITY
The NAMI Gulf Coast Partnerships free mental health education class will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the training room of United Way Galveston Mainland, 2800 Texas Ave.
A light breakfast and lunch will be served.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting https://namigulfcoast.org/upcoming-events/partnerships, or by calling 281-585-3500.
HITCHCOCK
A grief support group will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10416 state Highway 6.
Attendees will get a chance to meet new friends with similar needs.
For information, call 409-925-2544.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
