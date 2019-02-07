Ribbon cutting
Texas City
3:30 p.m. Tuesday — Galveston County Food Bank, 213 6th St. N.
•••
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Friday;
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 and May 23; and 8 a.m. to noon May 24; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have the following Galveston County Lemonade Day events:
• Education Expo and Lemonade Day Galveston County Kickoff from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Odyssey Academy at 2412 61st St. in Galveston;
• Lemonade Day Galveston County presentation at city of La Marque council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at 1109-B Bayou Road in La Marque;
• Lemonade Day La Marque Kick-off from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at 1109-B Bayou Road in La Marque;
• Build a Stand, Spark a Dream and Best Tasting Contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at Village Hardware at 6627 Stewart Road in Galveston;
• Build a Stand in La Marque from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at La Marque Public Works at 4916 Texas Ave., Suite C, in La Marque;
• Lemonade Day — Support Young Entrepreneurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 at various locations across Galveston County; and
• Lemonade Day Spirit Day at 8 a.m. May 11 at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road in Galveston.
For more detailed information, visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Legislative Update Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Moody Ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd.
For information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber U Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The cost is $20 per person (includes continental breakfast).
To register, email lorrie@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Mutual Assistance Partnership will have its annual meeting from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway.
The public is invited to share their voices at this meeting.
For information, email rruffner@gc-map.org.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Feb. 19 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the County & Cities business luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Judge Mark Henry, and mayors Matt Doyle and Bobby Hocking, will give updates from Galveston County and the cities of Texas City and La Marque.
Tickets are $25 per person. Corporate tables are $250.
For information, visit www.texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Doreen Hughes will be the guest speaker.
The cost of lunch will be $15. To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. March 5 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a trip to Galveston County Day at the Capitol on March 6. Bus transportation will be available. For information, call 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 12th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Former First Lady, Laura Bush, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, contact Frances Moody at fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
