TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre will present its ninth annual Haunted House from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door (cash only). Concessions also will be available.
For information, call 281-482-3413, Ext. 6514.
DICKINSON
The annual Dickinson Independent School District’s “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive will be from Oct. 29 through Nov. 8 at each of its campuses.
On Nov. 9, the district will board buses to collect the donations from each campus and deliver them to the M. I. Lewis Social Service Center’s food pantry.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district’s education support center at 2218 FM 517 E.
For information, call Tammy Dowdy at 281-229-6080.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District will present “Safety Tips for our Parents to help Stop School Threats” at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N.
There will be information shared on what’s considered a threat and the consequences of those threats. In addition, there also will be information shared on what the district is doing new this year regarding mental health, the social and emotional learning programs for all students, and what else will be put in place for securing the school buildings.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org or call 409-916-0114.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, call Sparky Koerner at 409-933-8347, or the fine arts office at 409-933-8348.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation’s 26th annual awards presentation and gala “A White Haute Affair” will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are $125 per person. Sponsorships also are available.
For tickets and information, call 281-284-0174.
WEBSTER
Clear Creek Independent School District will have its annual Veterans Day Salute to Military and Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base Personnel at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd.
Admission is free for active duty, guard reserves and retired military, and one guest. Must show proper ID.
For information, visit www.ccisd.net or call 281-284-0036.
WEBSTER
The Clear Creek Independent School District will offer its inaugural Parent Empowerment Conference from 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at McWhirter Elementary School at 300 Pennsylvania Ave.
Open to all parents/guardians in the district (adult only event).
To register, visit www.ccisd.net/team or call 281-284-0036.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• Dec. 12 — Aquarium Pyramid and ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole;
• Feb. 13 — Rainforest Pyramid and Ropes Course;
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools-Galveston County will have its annual From Hardship to Hope banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway.
Bill Milliken, founder and vice chairman of CIS, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35, tables are $350, and corporate tables are $1,000, and includes a scholarship in your name.
For information, email Connie Hebert at chebertcisgalv@aol.com, Dolores Haley at doloreshaley@gisd.org, or call 409-765-5395.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
