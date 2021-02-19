GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute and the University of Texas at Arlington will offer the following safety courses at 320 Delany Road.
• Work zone safety and flagger courses: Qualified Flagger Training and Trainer, Tuesday; and Traffic Control Supervisor, Wednesday and Thursday; and
•OSHA courses: OSHA No. 3095 Electrical Standards, March 2 through March 5; and
• Environmental course: Update for EPA Outreach Trainer, March 25-26.
To register, call 817-272-2581, 866-906-9190, or visit www.uta.edu/ded/osha or email osha@uta.edu.
For information, contact Cindy Lewis, clewis1@com.edu, or visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present the “Build Your Website and Digital Presence” webinar presented by Doug Mansfield from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Free for members. To sign up, visit www.tclmchamber.com. For information, call 409-935-1408.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Women in Business group will meet at 11:45 a.m. Thursday virtually via Zoom. Dr. Halie Shaw will share a special presentation on “Women’s Heart Health.” To sign up, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 176th annual meeting “A Three-Ring Circus” from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
For information and tickets, contact Jill Pyles, jpyles@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326, or visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. March 2 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the County and Cities business luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Mayors Dedrick Johnson, of Texas City and Keith Bell of La Marque, and Galveston County Judge Mark Henry will be the speakers.
Tickets are $25 per person; sponsorships also are available. To purchase, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 18 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N.
An update on the new ammonia plant will be presented by Gulf Coast Ammonia/Air Products.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 51st annual banquet March 25 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
For information, visit gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
