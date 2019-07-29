GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event at 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer a book club for rising third- through seventh-graders at 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 12 at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants must register. For information and to sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Chess for Kids event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the children’s department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call George A. Laiacona Jr., 713-252-4127.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will conclude its baby time events at 10 a.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 0-18 months. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Ceramic Art event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer the following youth summer programs at 1011 Bayou Road:
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays — Art Club;
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays — Lit Club;
• Friday Fiction will be available through Friday; and
• Saturday — End of Summer Reading Program SpaceFest.
For information, visit library.cityoflamarque.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present the Shoot for the Moon event at 10 a.m. Wednesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 21 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Lego robotics event for ages 8-16 at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2310 Sealy St.
Registration is required. To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Minute to Win It challenges for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
