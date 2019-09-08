HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake’s annual Harvest Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
If you’d like to participate as a vendor, the cost of each space is $35 per day.
For information, contact Marlene Richards, usa@uhcl.edu or 281-283-2223.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will present its art faculty’s 2019 exhibitions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Sept. 22 in its art gallery at 1200 N. Amburn Road.
There will be a gallery artist talk event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery. Admission is free.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
KEMAH
LaVace Stewart Elementary School will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at 330 FM 2094.
If you wish to attend, RSVP by emailing Sidney Hunt, shunt@ccisd.net.
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek Independent School District will have a dedication ceremony for its newest school, Florence Campbell Elementary School, at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at 6605 W. League City Parkway.
If you wish to attend, RSVP by emailing Sidney Hunt, shunt@ccisd.net.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its sixth annual “Dine Out to Donate” fundraiser Oct. 7 at various restaurants in the area. For a complete list of who’s participating, visit www.ClearCreek EducationFoundation.org or call Kelsey McNeil Richardson, 281-284-0174.
