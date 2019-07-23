GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its baby time events at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 30 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 0-18 months. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will conclude its Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its spacey school supplies event for ages 5-12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Green Screen Fun event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer the following youth summer programs at 1011 Bayou Road:
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays — Art Club;
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays — Lit Club;
• Friday Fiction will be available through Aug. 2; and
• Aug. 3 — End of Summer Reading Program SpaceFest.
For information, visit library.cityoflamarque.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads will select its programming committees for the 2020 season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
New members are welcome. For ages 18 and older. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call Ash Welborn, 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Captain Zark for ages 3-10 at 10 a.m. Wednesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will conclude its Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited. Call 409-643-5977.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 21 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its making glitter meditation jars craft event for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its life-size board games event for ages 5-12 at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
