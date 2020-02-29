Ribbon cuttings
Texas City
10:30 a.m. Tuesday: DownTown Venur Bar & Grill, 513 6th St. N.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group meets from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a mayoral forum and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the grand ballroom of The San Luis Resort Spa & Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd.
Tickets are $40 for members, $50 for future members and $500 for a sponsor table of eight.
For information, visit www.galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
GALVESTON
Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant and Oppe Elementary School will recognize the Class of 2013 on their historic visit to the Texas Legislature naming the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle as the official turtle of Texas from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 18 at 628 Seawall Blvd.
Tickets are $25 per person. Sponsorships also are available. Proceeds will benefit Oppe Coastal Studies.
For tickets and information, call 409-750-8888.
GALVESTON
The fifth annual Women in Industry Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Registration is ongoing for the event, which introduces women to the careers and opportunities available in the petrochemical and industrial skills industries.
Registration is $25 per person, which includes a light breakfast and lunch. To register, visit womenindustryconference.com.
For information or to become a corporate sponsor, contact Kelly Dando, kdando@lee.edu or 281-425-6221.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 26 at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N.
Representatives from NuStar will be on program.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 23 by emailing José Boix, jaboix@aol.com or calling 409-945-0492.
TEXAS CITY
Kingdom Kare Childcare Learning Center will have its grand opening celebration from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at 606 Interstate 45 S.
There will be tours, giveaways, food, a photo booth, carnival rides, vendors, face painting, and family friendly events.
For information, call 937-746-0794.
GALVESTON
Ben & Jerry’s will be participating in the 2020 Free Cone Day event from noon to 8 p.m. March 31 at 4408 Seawall Blvd.
The event will be in conjunction with the Galveston Island Humane Society, which will have adoptable pets, T-shirts, pet bandana giveaways and more. Donations for the society will be accepted as well.
For information, contact Liz Rogers Alvarado, liz@fiveandtwomarketing.com or 409-771-0051.
DICKINSON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Lemonade Day Galveston County Kick-off from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 in the boardroom of the Dickinson Independent School District’s Support Center, 2218 FM 517 E.
For information, visit lemonadeday.org/galveston-county, or contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
Lookin’Up Consulting will have its Administrative Excellence Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Plaza Royal Executive Conference Room, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Tickets are $35 per person and include a catered lunch, door prizes and networking opportunities.
To register, visit EventBrite and search for the event.
