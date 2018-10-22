The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women on the following dates and locations:
• Today and Dec. 10 at Coastal Health & Wellness at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway, Suite F100, in Galveston;
• Nov. 5 and Dec. 20 at Memorial Hermann at Victory Lakes at 2555 Interstate 45 S. in League City; and
• Nov. 16 at St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will have its speech and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Life Center of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support sessions for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
“Everything but the Salt,” presented by Jymann Davis, will be discussed.
For information and topic of the week, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
GALVESTON
The community is invited to the SCI Café where science and communities interact at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Mod Coffeehouse at 2126 Postoffice St.
Dr. Jeff Temple and Karen P. McWhorter will be the guest speakers.
For information, contact Chantele Singleton, csingleton@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
FRIENDSWOOD
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its Ladies Night Out: Paint the Night Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday on the lawn at Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive.
The free event will include refreshments, live music, vendors, and giveaways.
Attendees must RSVP by visiting www.houstonmethodist.org/events or call 281-333-8899.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
• League City Police Dept. at 555 W. Walker St. in League City;
• Kemah Police Dept. at 1401 state Highway 146 in Kemah;
• Dickinson Police Dept. at 4000 Liggio St. in Dickinson;
• Webster Police Dept. at 18300 state Highway 3 in Webster; and
• Hope Lutheran Church (Friendswood Police Dept.) at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood.
For information, visit www.ccisd.net/alliance or call 281-284-0370.
