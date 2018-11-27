TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center or call 409-933-8676.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its 42nd annual art sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Atrium 1 of the Bayou Building at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
The school’s faculty exhibition also will be on display through Dec. 13 in its art gallery.
Both events are free and open to the public.
For information, email artassociation@uhcl.edu.
TEXAS CITY
The Multicultural Committee at College of the Mainland will celebrate Native American Heritage Month from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Learning Resource Center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Juan Mancias and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe will be the guests. Mancias will speak and share the history of the trip which dates back to 1747.
Admission is free and open to the public. A complimentary lunch will be provided.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland’s Duck & Cover A Capella group and the Mainland Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 8200 25th Ave. N.
Admission is free.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its Campus Visit Day for future students and their families from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
To register or for more information, visit www.uhcl.edu/admissions/events/campus-visit-day.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• Dec. 12 — Aquarium Pyramid and ICE LAND: Pole-to-Pole;
• Feb. 13 — Rainforest Pyramid and Ropes Course;
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools-Galveston County will have its annual From Hardship to Hope banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway.
Bill Milliken, founder and vice chairman of CIS, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35, tables are $350; and corporate tables are $1,000, and includes a scholarship in your name.
For information, email Connie Hebert at chebertcisgalv@aol.com, Dolores Haley at doloreshaley@gisd.org, or call 409-765-5395.
TEXAS CITY
The La Marque High School Class of 2019 will have a Spirit Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 17 at Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen at 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Dine in or takeout will be available. Must present flier with purchase.
To obtain flier and get information, contact Jacinta Urps at jurps@tcisd.org or 409-938-4261.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
The Youth For Understanding organization is seeking families to assist in the placement of international exchange students while they attend local high schools in our area.
More than 2,000 YFU students come to the U.S. from about 50 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America and the Pacific.
Those interested should call 866-493-8872 or visit www.yfu-usa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.