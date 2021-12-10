LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200.
Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Christmas Open House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
DICKINSON
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Vegas Nights Chamber Choice Awards Gala from 7 p.m. to midnight Jan. 14 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S.
The event will include casino games, an open bar, awards ceremony dinner, and entertainment.
For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present “What Is Stress? — Awaken the Art of Self-Discovery” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at College of the Mainland League City, 411 W. Main St., Room 116.
Sujan Shah will be the speaker at the luncheon. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To sign up, email briana@leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Jewel of the Nile” annual membership gala at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Members are encouraged to vote for the Outstanding Citizen Award; Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award; Small Business of the Year; and Large Business of the Year by Dec. 7. Email nominations to awards@tclmchamber.com.
For sponsorships, tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a feature performance by Mickey Gilley, and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit galvestonchamber.com.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its “Thought Leadership: State of the Space” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Vanessa E. Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, will provide an update on aerospace and discuss workforce opportunities for minorities.
Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for all others. Sponsorships also are available.
To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call Briana Little, 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Mardi Gras golf classic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 Bay Area Blvd.
For registration and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.