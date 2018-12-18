HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will have its speech and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Life Center of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support sessions for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, except Dec. 26 in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
A patient and caregiver zen hour will be presented.
For information and topic of the week, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
LEAGUE CITY
The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women Thursday at Memorial Hermann at Victory Lakes at 2555 Interstate 45 S.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
DICKINSON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will meet for exercise from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the gym of First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Dickinson WIC Clinic at 2401 Termini St.
For information, call 409-337-7606.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society’s caregiver support group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for loved ones and caregivers of people with Parkinson’s disease.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have “been there.”
For information, call 409-996-9440.
GALVESTON
There will be a free weight loss seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway.
A free book will be given away to the first 50 people who RSVP.
To RSVP, email doc@rightsizeweightloss.org or call 409-457-7894.
GALVESTON
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will present “Alcoholics Anonymous in Your Community — AA as a Resource” from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
The presentation is free and open to the public, but you must register by calling 409-763-5604.
For information, email pi.cpc.committee@gmail.com or call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
NASSAU BAY
The Breast Friends Focus and Support Group will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 in the first floor radiation conference room of the MD Anderson Cancer Center on the Christus St. John campus, 18100 St. John Drive.
The group is open to the public.
Call Diana Vasquez, 713-745-2396.
WEBSTER
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center will offer a free informational seminar on its bariatric surgery program at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in the large conference room of the facility, 500 W. Medical Center Blvd.
To sign up, call 281-554-1680.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Epilepsy Awareness Support Group will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Contact Pat Cade, pcade@eftx.org, or 713-789-6295, Ext. 210 or 888-548-9716.
LA MARQUE
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church at 1601 Lake Road.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
TEXAS CITY
The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism will present a free interactive health and safety fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The free hands-on educational event is geared toward middle, high-school, college students and educators. To register, visit noys.org/campaigns/ndafwyouthlab.
For information, contact Mary Beth Trevino at marybeth.trevino@bacoda.org or 409-739-1034.
