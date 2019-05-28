TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through June 26 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited. Call 409-643-5977.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will present “On the Trail of the Buffalo Soldiers” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The adult department of the library will welcome troops from Houston’s Buffalo Soldiers Museum for an in uniform presentation of the history of the legendary Buffalo Soldiers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party at Rosenberg Library will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.; and the Palm Beach Summer Reading Swim Kick-off will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1 Hope Blvd.
Free admission for the entire family.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the Wortham Auditorium (June 17 and July 1 in Fox Room) of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its summer reading program for all ages Monday through June 29 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library and the Galveston County Food Bank will offer Kidz Pacz during its School’s Out Hunger’s Not campaign at 1011 Bayou Road.
Program volunteers will deliver free packs of kid friendly, ready to eat food each week during the summer months.
Pre-registration is required, but the program is free and available to youth ages 3-18. To sign up, visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call the library at 409-938-9270.
TEXAS CITY
The Houston Museum of Natural Science will offer a presentation on astronomy for ages 5-12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Moore Memorial Public Library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its coastal crafts event for ages 18 and older at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Perler bead coasters) and July 9 (make your own wire wrapped necklace with Anette Kinslow) in its Fox Room at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Lego Brickyard Drop-in event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons are invited to drop-in for creative free play with Legos. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer the following youth summer programs at 1011 Bayou Road:
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays — Art Club;
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays — Lit Club;
• Tuesday through Aug. 3 — Summer Reading Program;
• June 7 through Aug. 2 — Friday Fiction;
• June 13 — Book Club;
• June 20: Family Movie Night;
• June 22: Juneteenth Art Show and Speaker; and
• Aug. 3 — End of Summer Reading Program SpaceFest.
For information, visit library.cityoflamarque.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Arts Alive! Space ‘Sploration event at 10 a.m. June 5 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Do-It-Yourself Painted Cork Boards activity for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. June 5 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.