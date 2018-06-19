GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its summer and fall semesters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have summer and fall registration available at www.uhcl.edu. Fall registration runs through Aug. 24. For information, email registrar@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2525.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For the agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. June 25 at the Cowan Education Center at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-9093.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District, in collaboration with Moody Early Childhood Center and Head Start is accepting enrollment applications for island children from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 and July 17 at 1110 21st St.
Lunch applications also will be accepted on July 12.
For information, call 409-766-5172 or visit http://moodychildhoodcenter.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will resume accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year Aug. 1 at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
The Youth For Understanding organization is seeking families to assist in the placement of international exchange students while they attend local high schools in our area.
More than 2,000 YFU students come to the U.S. from about 50 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America and the Pacific.
Those interested should call 866-493-8872 or visit www.yfu-usa.org.
The World Heritage nonprofit organization is seeking volunteers to serve as area representatives in the community.
The group offers qualified students from around the world, between the ages of 15-18, the opportunity to spend a high school year or semester in the U.S. with a host family.
Area representatives receive compensation covering their expenses incurred for each student placed and supervised. Contact Terri Corbett, 713-882-0699 or 800-888-9040. Visit www.whhosts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.