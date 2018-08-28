GALVESTON
The Galveston College Office of Student Affairs and Student Government Association will offer the following Week of Welcome events at 4015 Ave. Q:
• 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today — Mix and Mingle with the Student Government Association in the Mary Moody Northen Center Atrium;
• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday — There will be a blood drive hosted by the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing — West;
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday — There will be fun and games on the lawn between Regents Hall and the Hermes Fitness Center parking lot;
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 — Board games and snacks in the Student Center; and
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5 — The Fall 2018 Galveston College Involvement Fair will be in the Mary Moody Northen Center Atrium.
For information, contact Cyntha Parra at activities@gc.edu or call 409-944-1234.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a public meeting to discuss the budget and proposed tax rate at 6:30 p.m. today at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For information, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Stings of Texas City High School will have its annual City-Wide Pep Rally at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Stingaree Stadium at 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
The free event will announce the football and volleyball teams, and the band, cheerleaders, and Stingarettes will perform.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have its fall Welcome Back Bash from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/alumni/events/welcome-back-bash-alumni.
The deadline to apply for admittance into the nursing program at College of the Mainland has been extended to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. For information, visit www.com.edu/nursing.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2019 will have an “Oh WhataNight” spirit night fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Whataburger at 6300 Interstate 45 S.
The restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the senior class during that timeframe. Dine in or drive-through.
For information, email Jacinta Urps at jurps@tcisd.org.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its fifth annual “Dine Out To Donate” event Oct 1; and its “Ride to Give” event is set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Residents are invited to dine out at 64 participating restaurants on Oct. 1.
For information on both events, call 281-284-0174.
The Galveston Independent School District’s Educational Foundation will have its third annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser Oct. 17 at several island eateries. Proceeds from the event will go toward the foundation’s Grants to Teachers and Schools program. For a list of participating restaurants or if your business would like to participate, visit www.GalvestonFoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
