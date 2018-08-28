College of the Mainland will have a grand opening of its new conference center and the completion of other maintenance projects on its campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.

Email school calendar items to schools@galvnews.com, or call Angela Wilson at 409-683-5239.