Ribbon cutting
Texas City
3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 — Galveston County Food Bank, 213 6th St. N.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy's BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Feb. 5 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 7; and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 8;
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 and May 23; and 8 a.m. to noon May 24; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Education Expo and Lemonade Day Galveston County Kickoff from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Odyssey Academy at 2412 61st St.
For information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Legislative Update Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Moody Ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd.
For information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the County & Cities business luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Judge Mark Henry, and mayors Matt Doyle and Bobby Hocking, will give updates from Galveston County and the cities of Texas City and La Marque.
Tickets are $25 per person. Corporate tables are $250.
For information, visit www.texascitychamber.com.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a trip to Galveston County Day at the Capitol on March 6. Bus transportation will be available. For information, call 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 12th annual Galveston Women's Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Former First Lady, Laura Bush, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, visit www.galvestonwomensconference.com, or contact Frances Moody at fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.