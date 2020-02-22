The International House of Pancakes will have its annual National Pancake Day event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its various participating locations in and around Galveston County. Donations will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. For information and a location near you, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group meets from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District will have its annual Industrial Trades Center Career Fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Texas City High School, 1400 Ninth Ave. N.
If you or your business would like to participate, contact Dawn Tholcken, dtholcken@tcisd.org or 409-916-0025.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
Members of the public may submit nominations for the next president of the University of Texas Medical Branch via www.utsystem.edu/utmb-presidential-search.
In addition to accepting nominations, the website gives the public the opportunity to offer comments about expectations for the university’s next president and includes a position description and a timeline to keep the community updated on the search process. Both nominations and comments can be offered anonymously.
The next president of UTMB will succeed David Callender, who stepped down in August to become president and CEO of the Memorial Hermann Health System. Ben Raimer, UTMB’s senior vice president for the Office of Health Policy and Legislative Affairs, has been serving as interim president since then.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities.
Membership is free. Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of the Counties & Cities business luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Judge Mark Henry, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle and La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking will speak.
Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a mayoral forum and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 in the grand ballroom of The San Luis Resort Spa & Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd.
Tickets are $40 for members, $50 for future members and $500 for a sponsor table of eight.
For information, visit www.galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon March 3 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. March 3 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant and Oppe Elementary School will recognize the Class of 2013 on its historic visit to the Texas Legislature naming the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle as the official turtle of Texas from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 18 at 628 Seawall Blvd.
Tickets are $25 per person. Sponsorships also are available. Proceeds will benefit Oppe Coastal Studies.
For tickets and information, call 409-750-8888.
GALVESTON
The fifth annual Women in Industry Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Registration is ongoing for the event, which introduces women to careers and opportunities available in the petrochemical and industrial skills industries. Registration is $25 per person, which includes a light breakfast and lunch. To register, visit womenindustryconference.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.