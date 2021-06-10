Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will offer children books from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeycutt” by Annie Lyons will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Meditation in Current Times” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Zoom Page Turner Adventures and Rosenberg Library will present an eight-week interactive Zoom series at 2:30 p.m. weekdays through July 30. For students in kindergarten through sixth-grade. To register and see topics, visit http://rosenberg-library.org/SummerTailsandTales. Zoom link can be found at https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Rosenberg Library’s adult department will present “How to Select Binoculars and Field Guides for Birding” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Kristine Rivers, of Birding for Fun, will lead the presentation. Space is limited. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Surviving Savannah” by Patty Callahan will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Library Flag Day event at 1 p.m. Tuesday via its Facebook page. The event will be presented by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Participants will learn flag etiquette and the history of the U.S. flag. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Hitchcock Public Library will celebrate Father’s Day with a craft event of making him a BBQ apron card at 1 p.m. Wednesday via its Facebook page. Participants should pick up kit at the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present Lady Cardenas who will teach the salsa dance at 1 p.m. Thursday via its Facebook page. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime with children’s author, Katrina Nichols at 10:30 a.m. June 18 via its Facebook page. Nichols will read “Lizzy on the Inside” written by her mother, Katie Rhoads. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its summer book and rummage sale daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 through June 26 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
