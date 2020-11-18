Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 2. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Virtual Dream Team Engineering Panel: El Futuro se Diseña (Spanish language) from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday at youtu.be/utrE8fLhuo8. The presentation will be led by Fernando Ceballos. Recommended for students in fourth-grade and older. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org/dream-build-create.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Virtual Dream Team Engineering Panel: Chats with Change Makers from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday at bit.ly/AveryChatNov20 (must pre-register at this link). Recommended for students in fourth-grade and older. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org/dream-build-create.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 18 (excluding Nov. 27) via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. Friday via its Facebook page. Participants will make “Tom Turkey” sandwiches for a Thanksgiving treat. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Zoom Family Fun: Cookie Jar Painting event from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at rosenberg-library.org/children-events. Participants will be contacted for material pickup. Space and supplies are limited.
Hitchcock Public Library will offer a craft for children at 1 p.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. Participants will make a colorful turkey out of construction paper. Craft kits will be available for pickup. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Zoom Countdown to Christmas event daily at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Dec. 23. Visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events to get the link.
Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 1. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Virtual Dream Big: Engineering Our World Documentary will be available Nov. 24 at https://vimeo.com/4636555567 (English) or https://vimeo.com/463459829 (Spanish). Recommended for students in fourth-grade and older. To get access to the password, email child@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org/dream-build-create.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Zoom Paint a Ceramic Cookie Mug event at various times Nov. 24 at rosenberg-library.org/children-events. Participants will be contacted for material pickup. Space and supplies are limited.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Virtual Dream Team Engineering Panel: Engineering Extravaganza from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Nov. 24 at youtu.be/RWXpG48xBlo. Recommended for students in fourth-grade and older. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org/dream-build-create.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Zoom Kids’ Role Playing Game: No Thank You, Evil event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at rosenberg-library.org/children-events. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Space is limited.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library’s themed book sale featuring cooking, entertaining and the holidays will be from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Daughter of a Daughter of a Queen” by Sara Bird will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
