GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present One Trip Around the Sun: A Happy Birthday Storytime event at 10 a.m. Wednesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 24 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited. Call 409-643-5977.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will present “Ready for some Magic? with Monty the Magician” at 1 p.m. Wednesday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Design a T-Shirt: DIY Transfer activity for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 21 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present Sun Power: Outdoor Solar Activities at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The event is for ages 5-12.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will present its design a T-shirt event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft day where patrons can make clay aliens at 1 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer adults ages 18 and older a basic programming class opportunity at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in its media room at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a Star Wars-themed party at 1 p.m. Friday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to its Board Game Friday event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Fandom Debate Club meeting for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present Take Me to Your Readers with Julian Franklin at 2:30 p.m. Friday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
