GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane,” by Lisa See will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer its free Mother’s Day craft activity for ages 2-14 at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Participants will make a painted flower pot with a tissue paper flower.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Anything is Possible” by Elizabeth Strout will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a wellness event for ages 18 and older at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
“Sugar, pain or pleasure?” will be presented by wellness coach, Oralia Acosta.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Teen Book Club at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 23 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have registration for its Summer Reading Club during normal business hours May 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
The club is for newborns through preschoolers (50 Books Club) and kindergarteners through seventh-graders (STAR Reading Club). Registration ends Aug. 17.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will present “On the Trail of the Buffalo Soldiers” at 6 p.m. May 30 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The adult department of the library will welcome troops from Houston’s Buffalo Soldiers Museum for an in uniform presentation of the history of the legendary Buffalo Soldiers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party at Rosenberg Library will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.; and the Palm Beach Summer Reading Swim Kick-off will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 31 at 1 Hope Blvd.
Free admission for the entire family.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 1 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
