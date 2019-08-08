DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will host a chemistry roadshow presented by Jim Pennington at Texas A&M University at Galveston at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 6-13 and their families. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its hands-on children chemistry workshop for ages 10-14 at 10 a.m. Friday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants must RSVP. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Anime Club for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga for Families event at 7 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Take your own yoga mats (not required). For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Baby & Me Yoga will be available at at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Melody Van Kay will lead the event, which is recommended for ages 18 months and younger. Limited to 10 baby couples. Pre-registration is required.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Lego Brickyard Fun event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present yoga for preschoolers at 10 a.m. Wednesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. Must RSVP.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a mini book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s adult summer reading program will be available through Aug. 16 at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons can register via Beanstack on a computer, mobile device or at the reference desk.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting children ages 6 and older to its Pirate Academy Magic and Illusion Show at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its adult book club meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in its McCullough Room at 2310 Sealy St.
“Tears of the Trufflepig,” by Fernando A. Flores will be discussed.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
LEAGUE CITY
Donations of gently worn children’s books are needed at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City.
Donation shelves are self-service (carry books in, place on shelf, request receipt at any service desk if needed), located near the first floor restrooms and accessible during regular business hours.
Call 281-554-1108.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently-used books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction for its annual used book sale on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
