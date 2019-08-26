The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sunday. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will have a project graduation meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s library at 397 Duroux.
All parents of seniors are invited.
For information, call Diane Davis, 409-354-8711, Eula West, 409-771-0276, or Tammy Proffitt, 409-392-8880.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will have a fundraising event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Altitude Trampoline Park, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The fee will be $15 for two hours of jump time, and Altitude socks are required and available for $2 each (participants must mention that you’re there for the school’s fundraiser). Twenty percent of proceeds will be given to the class. For information, contact Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org or 409-316-9335.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake’s annual Harvest Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 through Sept. 12 at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
If you’d like to participate as a vendor, the cost of each space is $35 per day. For information, contact Marlene Richards, usa@uhcl.edu or 281-283-2223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.