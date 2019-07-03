Government
• The Galveston County and Federal Courthouse will be closed Thursday.
• City offices in Galveston, League City, Friendswood, Texas City, Bayou Vista, Santa Fe, La Marque, Jamaica Beach and Dickinson will be closed Thursday.
• City offices in Clear Lake Shores, Kemah and Village of Tiki Island will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• There will be no trash collection in the city of Galveston on Thursday. Thursday’s trash will be picked up Friday and so forth.
• There will be no trash collection in the city of Texas City on Thursday. Thursday trash will be picked up on the next regularly scheduled collection day.
• Trash pickup in Friendswood and League City will not be affected.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Hitchcock.
• Mail will not be delivered Thursday. All post offices will be closed Thursday.
Libraries
• The Friendswood, La Marque, Moore Memorial, Dickinson and Hitchcock public libraries, Rosenberg Library, Helen Hall Library in League City, and the Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed Thursday.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Thursday.
• The Daily News’ offices in Galveston and Texas City will be closed Thursday. Circulation calls will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday. For missed deliveries, call 409-683-5260.
• Lasker Pool will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in Galveston.
• In the city of League City, Hometown Heroes Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Walker Pool will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.