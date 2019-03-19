GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District will present its WIC cooking series from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the community room at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Interstate 45.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will have its speech and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Life Center of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support session for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
Meredith Masel will present “Taking the Message and Medicine Home.”
For information, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
