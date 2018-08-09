GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Hands-On Chemistry Roadshow Workshop at 6 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy St.
Jim Pennington, from Texas A&M University, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Animé Club, which is for students in grades 7-12, will meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its board game night event for adults from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
