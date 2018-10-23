TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present “A Tale of Two Ports: Galveston, Houston, and Texas’s Maritime Heritage” at 1:30 p.m. today at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Author Mark Lardas will be the guest speaker.
This event is a part of its adult programs, which are free.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Harry Potter Wizardry Night Drop-In event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following programs at various times Wednesdays through Nov. 12 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:15 a.m. — Lap Sit Story Time program, for pre-walkers and their loved ones;
• 10 a.m. — Story Time — features storytelling, music, movement and puppets; for walking babies, toddlers, preschoolers, homeschoolers, and their loved ones; and
• 3:30 p.m. — Story Time For Everyone — all ages welcome to share books, music, puppets, movement, rhymes and an occasional art activity.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 19 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 15 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following programs for ages 18 and older in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday: The Haunted History of Galveston, lead by tours from Lantern Light Tours of Galveston;
• 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14: Gulf Coast Trees with Arborist Priscilla Files;
• 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15: Adult Trivia Night; and
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29: Adult Board Game Night.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following classes will be offered:
• Basic email — Friday;
• Basic Word II — Nov. 2; and
• Basic Excel — Nov. 9.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
