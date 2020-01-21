The Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau is accepting applicants for more than $200,000 worth of scholarships for Galveston County high school students through March 30. For applications and requirements, visit https://txfb.us/TFBscholar or email Deana Fuchs, deana.fuchs16@gmail.com.
HOUSTON
The exhibition “African American Artists” will be showcased through March 21 in the art gallery of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
There will be a special Black History Month Kick-off Celebration reception in honor of the exhibit at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery or call 281-283-2060.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “The Tin Woman” Thursday through Feb. 9 at 1200 Amburn Road.
The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
For information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District’s All-District musical presentation of “Matilda” can be seen at 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For information, call 409-766-5700.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its preview night at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 4800 W. Main St.
The school serves grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual Martin Luther King Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
The free event also will include food and drinks for the first 300 people in attendance. For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at 7 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 1, Feb. 7, Feb. 8 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 9 in the school’s auditorium at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $15 per person. Cash only. For information, visit https://myfisd.com/hs/2020/01/ticket-information-for-matilda.
HOUSTON
Students from Galveston County are invited to attend an engineering career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at Clear Lake High School, 2929 Bay Area Blvd.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by emailing info@engineersIRL.org. Admission is free to attend. For information, call Michelle Patrick-Krueger, 713-855-8056.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present its All-District musical “Newsies — The Broadway Musical” by Disney at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 through Feb. 8; and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the auditorium of the school at 3800 Baker Drive.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per student in advance, or $12 and $10 respectively at the door.
For information, call Marisa Hataway, 281-229-6469.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston Regional Employment and Transition Expo will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The expo is for parents who have children with special needs to make connections with services and support groups in the community which will help their children succeed in entering adulthood.
Admission is free, but registration is asked. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/tpmvt7v, or call Janice Johnston and leave a message, 409-682-5500.
