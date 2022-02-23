Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap knot bracelets. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its “It’s Time for a Makeover! Understanding Plumage Variation” course with Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Sewing Bee team at Hitchcock Public Library is seeking volunteers to help with sewing and piecing lap quilts plus crocheting afghans from 10 a.m. to noon March 2 and March 16 at 8005 Barry Ave. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Friends of The Friendswood Library will present its Black, White & Read “Night Circus” Gala at 7 p.m. March 5 at the library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive. Tickets are $100 per person. Tickets are limited. To purchase, visit librarygala.com.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Saturday Stories with a Puppet Appearance every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its drop-in Lego brickyard event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Stolen Hours” by Allen Eskens and others will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its children’s art forgery event from 10 a.m. to noon or 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 15 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For students in fourth-grade and older. Space is limited. To register, visit rosenberg-library.evanced.info or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its Children Escape Room: Alcatraz event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 17; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 and March 19 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 6 and older. To sign up, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its spring book/rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 through March 26 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its annual book sale from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 24 (members only); noon to 5:45 p.m. March 25; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.