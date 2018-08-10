GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its fall semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Independent School District will have its Teacher Resource Fair from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6.
Businesses and community organizations are invited to participate.
To register, visit http://igfn.us/form/fwtVQw, or contact Jeannette Thielemann at jeannette.thielemann@sfisd.org or 409-925-9037.
FRIENDSWOOD
Brightwood College will have its Back to School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at 3208 FM 528.
The free event will include refreshments, campus tours, crafts, backpack and school supply giveaways while supplies last. Additionally, attendees 18 and older can enter to win gift cards.
For information, call 205-503-5954.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have summer and fall registration available at www.uhcl.edu. Fall registration runs through Aug. 24. For information, email registrar@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2525.
The deadline to apply for admittance into the nursing program at College of the Mainland has been extended to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. For information, visit www.com.edu/nursing.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its fifth annual “Dine Out To Donate” event Oct 1; and its “Ride to Give” event is set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Residents are invited to dine out at 64 participating restaurants on Oct. 1.
For information on both events, call 281-284-0174.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools-Galveston County will have its annual From Hardship to Hope banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway.
Bill Milliken, founder and vice chairman of CIS, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35, tables are $350, and corporate tables are $1,000, and includes a scholarship in your name.
For information, email Connie Hebert at chebertcisgalv@aol.com, Dolores Haley at doloreshaley@gisd.org, or call 409-765-5395.
