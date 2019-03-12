GALVESTON
Sea Star Base Galveston and SMART Family Literacy will celebrate Pi Day Thursday at 7509 Broadway.
Festivities will begin at 1:59 p.m., which are the first six digits of 3.14159. The group also will celebrate Albert Einstein’s birthday, as well as include events with math and maritime studies.
Admission is free, but concessions will be available for purchase.
For information, contact Amy Musick at musick@smartfamilyliteracy.org or 409-996-5399.
GALVESTON
Galveston College and the Rotary Club of Galveston will present the 2019 Career Fair and Transfer Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20 in Moody Hall, Regents Hall and the Mary Moody Northen Center Atrium on the college campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The event, which will have opportunities to complete applications for employment or admissions, is open to students, alumni and the general public.
For information, contact LaToya Mills-Thomas at lmills@gc.edu or 409-944-1221.
GALVESTON
The Office of Financial Aid at Galveston College will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Fiesta from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 20 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing West on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The event is designed to help students and their families navigate the financial aid process. Students should take their families’ 2017 income and tax information. Students 18 and younger should take a parent or guardian.
For information, visit www.gc.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its annual Culinary Arts Spring Scholarship Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 in the Mary Moody Northen Center Atrium on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The students will present a garde manger buffet with a variety of appetizers and savory bites.
Tickets are $20, and reservations can be made by contacting Mari Macias at mmacias@gc.edu or 409-944-1404.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 alumni committee is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick. Any senior at Ball High School is eligible to apply. March 25 is the deadline to apply. For eligibility criteria, email Debra Liedy at dliedy@yahoo.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “Finding Nemo’s Garden: Sea and Science in the Land of the Renaissance” at 7 p.m. March 27 in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The lecture will feature writer, producer, director and cinematographer Paul Cater Deaton.
For information, visit www.gc.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will feature an exhibition of ceramic art by visiting artist Jeff Forster through April 4 in the third floor gallery of the Fine Arts Building at 4015 Ave. Q.
The gallery will be open during regular college hours.
There also will be a workshop with Forster from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 in the ceramics studio in the Fine Arts Building, and a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 4 in the gallery.
For information, email Amanda Barry Jones at abarry@gc.edu.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
HOUSTON
The Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition at the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be April 11 through May 6 at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
An opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 in the art gallery in the Bayou Building on its campus.
For information and hours, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarships at www.fdscc.org through April 13. Donations can be mailed to FDSCC, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Education Foundation will have its annual Bulldog Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the parking lot of Hitchcock High School at 6629 FM 2004.
There also will be a car show. If you’d like to participate in car show or as a vendor, entry fee is $25.
For information, call Monica Cantrell at 409-316-6545, Ext. 1580.
LEAGUE CITY
The Friendswood High School Academic Banquet is set for May 9 at the South Shore Harbour Hotel at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Alumni and the community are encouraged to sponsor a table for the event by visiting http://fhspto.org/academic-banquet, or by contacting Hillary Rosenthal at hillary_rosenthal@yahoo.com or 772-225-0669, or Liz King at eking@fisdk12.net or 281-482-3413, Ext. 6557.
Donations must be received by April 12 to be recognized in the event program.
HOUSTON
Communities in Schools-Bay Area will have its eighth annual Raise Your Glass to CIS wine tasting event April 15 at the Bay Oaks Country Club at 14545 Bay Oaks Blvd.
A champagne toast will begin at 2:30 p.m., and a “speed” tasting will feature local sommeliers/wine educators led by Amy Coron Power, a California wine appellation specialist.
For tickets and information, contact Hillary Gramm at hillaryg@cisba.org or 281-486-6698.
