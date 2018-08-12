WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
PORT BOLIVAR
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have a ground breaking ceremony of the rebuilding and raising of state Highway 87 at 11 a.m. Thursday at the curve of state Highways 87 and 124.
Lunch will be served afterward. Attendees are asked to RSVP.
To RSVP or get more information, call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Aug. 21 at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
College of the Mainland’s Gulf Coast Safety Institute will offer a free class on “Fundamentals of Risk Management” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at 320 Delany Road.
To register, contact SeAlice Hemphill at riskmanagement@com.edu or 409-933-8365.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil Aug. 24 at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion at 1800 Fifth Ave. N.
Food will be served from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and live entertainment, by the Pee Wee Bowen Band, will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance, or $30 at the door.
For tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber U Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Inside-Out Communication — Strategies for Effective Internal and External Communication will be the topic of discussion.
The cost is $35 per person.
To register, email leanne@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
United Way of Galveston will have its 95th annual Campaign Kick-off Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd.
Sarah Pepper, philanthropist and host of the Morning Mix on Mix 96.5, will be the guest speaker.
For tickets and information, visit www.UWGalv.org or call 409-762-4357.
Sept. 2 is the deadline to sign up for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Galveston program at www.galvestonchamber.com/leadership-galveston. For information, email Lorraine Grubbs at leadershipgalvestonchamber.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of Education Business Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Warren Nichols, president at College of the Mainland, and Rodney Cavness, superintendent at Texas City Independent School District, will be the guest speakers.
To RSVP or get information, visit www.texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
