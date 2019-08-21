GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30 at 320 Delany Road.
Financial aid will be available for qualified students. To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil Friday at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 1800 Fifth Ave. N.
Entertainment by Bag of Donuts will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and food will be served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
