LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 12th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Former First Lady, Laura Bush, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, contact Frances Moody at fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Taste of the Town & Auction event Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $7.50 for children.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Leadercast Galveston County will be Friday at Abundant Life Christian Center at 601 Delany Road in La Marque; and Leadercast Clear Lake will be Friday at Star Cinema Grill at 702 Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. The live simulcast will feature Gayle King, Patrick Lencioni, Marcus Samuelsson, Carla Harris, Ginger Hardage, Dr. Caroline Leaf, Andy Stanley, Juliet Funt, and Craig Springer. For tickets and information, visit www.topstarevents.com.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Lemonade Day Spirit Day event at 8 a.m. Saturday at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road.
For more detailed information, visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
