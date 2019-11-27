Thursday
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will be serving a Thanksgiving meal from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-599-7566.
The Texas City annual community Thanksgiving feast will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City. Donations are needed. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner at noon Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will serve a Thanksgiving dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 3029 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Friday
The 12th annual Galveston Holiday Lighting Celebration at Hotel Galvez will be at 6 p.m. Friday at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. The official city of Galveston holiday lighting event will include a special appearance by Santa Claus, live holiday entertainment, including the Galveston Ballet, and the lighting of the hotel’s 35-foot Christmas tree on the front lawn. For information, visit www.hotelgalvez.com or call 409-765-7721.
The holiday musical, “Mary Poppins” will make its county debut at 8 p.m. Friday at Bay Area Harbour Theater, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22. For tickets and information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Saturday
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Mad Hatter Tea Party at 3 p.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
Monday
The College of the Mainland Concert Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fine Arts Building on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-933-8348.
Tuesday
The city of La Marque and the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas parade “Catch the Spirit of Christmas!” at 6 p.m. Tuesday in La Marque. The parade will begin on Westward near Bobby Beach Park, and will move toward Cedar and end at Walter Feigle Park, 1011 Bayou Road. The lighting of the Christmas tree, visits with Santa Claus, and popcorn and hot chocolate will be served afterward at Walter Feigle Park. For sign-up and information, email lauren@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Dec. 5
There will be an art exhibit displaying works from local artists of the Transitional Learning Community at Galveston TideWay and Sunshine Training Center from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays Dec. 5 through Dec. 29 at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-938-1671.
Dec. 6
The 39th annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 6 in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston. Nonperishable food items, as well as monetary donations will be accepted. For information, email Michael Dudas, michaeldudas@gisd.org, or Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or call 409-744-7848.
Dickens on The Strand will be Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 in historical downtown Galveston. Tickets purchased by Dec. 2 are $13 for ages 13 and older and $7 for ages 7-12. Tickets at the gate are $15 and $9 respectively. For information and tickets, visit www.dickensonthestrand.org.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s annual WinterFest will be Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at Jack Brooks Park, state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. Admission is free. For a complete itinerary, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its A Very Victorian Christmas event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 6 at Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For tickets and information, call Kitty Watts, 409-692-9924.
”A Christmas Carol” will be presented at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
Dec. 7
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 outside the hospital’s south lobby, 18300 Houston Methodist Drive, in Houston. Take your pets for a holiday blessing, blessing certificate keepsake and special gift. Donations of pet food and related items also will be accepted. For information, call 281-523-2259.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Parade from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7. Registration forms are available at discoverbolivar.com.
Let’s Dance will have its “A Cool Yule” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Dec. 7 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Dec. 10
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at its office, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its 21st annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-5124.
Dec. 13
The Ball High School Classes of 1969 through 1979 will have its annual holiday gala from 8 p.m. Dec. 13 to 1 a.m. Dec. 14 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $30 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. BYOB. For information, call Janet Washington, 409-762-1935, Jay Netherly, 281-865-1438, or Shelia Smith, 409-526-4978.
Dec. 14
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Breakfast with Santa event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The post also will show the Army vs. Navy game at 3 p.m. and have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Brunch with Santa at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Activities are free, but pre-registration is required and is limited (only sign up for one time slot). For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the annual national Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Fairview Cemetery, 901 N. Kansas Ave., in League City. Take your own chair. For information, call Susan Adams, 713-906-8844.
The City Ballet of Houston will present “The Nutcracker Ballet” at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston. The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea will begin at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in Edna’s Room at The Grand. For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Santa in the Park event beginning at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. The Christmas parade will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a tree lighting and fireworks set for 7:30 p.m. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3219.
Dec. 20
Stewart & 89th Self Storage is accepting toys and food for its annual toy and food drive during normal business hours through Dec. 20 at 8901 Stewart Road in Galveston. Items will be distributed to local charities and The Island Church. For information, call 409-741-2224.
Lone Star Circus’ Cirque Joyeux dinner and show will be from Dec. 20 through Dec. 30 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit https://moodychristmasshow.com.
Dec. 21
Santa Claus is coming to town on a Friendswood Volunteer Department truck from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 in various communities and neighborhoods in the city of Friendswood. Santa Claus also will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Kenneth Camp Fire Station No. 1, 1610 Whitaker Drive, in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long event presented by Jerryl Payne from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. Payne will be playing tunes on the church’s 1872 Hook Hastings pipe organ. For information, call 409-762-3035.
The 5 Browns, a quintet of world-renowned pianists, will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 21 at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
Dec. 25
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Christmas potluck at 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Dec. 26
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Don’t Drop the Ball! New Year’s Family Fun Celebration at 3 p.m. Dec. 26 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Recommended for ages 6 and older. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
Dec. 28
”Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” will be presented at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
Dec. 31
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its New Year’s Eve Watch service at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-8349.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at a TBD Dec. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Jan. 2
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its New Year’s Ball — Baby Prom at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
