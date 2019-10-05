The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its sixth annual “Dine Out to Donate” fundraiser Monday at various restaurants in the area. For a complete list of who’s participating, visit www.ClearCreek EducationFoundation.org or call 281-284-0174.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The 14th annual Community Recognition Celebration honoring the La Marque Legacy Hall, Texas City Hall of Honor, Texas City Independent School District partners and honorees will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Chapter of Black Ex Students of Texas will have its costume and casino party fundraiser from 8 p.m. Oct. 26 to 1 a.m. Oct. 27 at Stuttgarden Plaza inside Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Tickets are $20 per person.
For information and tickets, call Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102 or visit http://blackexes.net/about-us.
