GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting young children to participate in its 50 Books Before Kindergarten program at 2310 Sealy St.
Parents are encouraged to sign up their child/children to read 50 books before the New Year, and the participants will will win a free book.
Registration is ongoing. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Family Fun Night: Giant Game Night event at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get to play giant versions of games like Jenga, Word Winder, bowling, ring toss, and more.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 19 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following classes will be offered:
• Basic mouse — Sept. 7;
• Basic computers — Keyboard and Terminology — Sept. 14; and
• Basic Windows 10 — Files and Saving — Sept. 28.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students in grades 7-12, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month.
Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Undoing Project,” by Michael Lewis, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Baby Steps interactive program for ages birth to 12 months at 2 p.m. Mondays Sept. 10 through Oct. 15 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event from ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays Sept. 10 through Sept. 24 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Natural Law,” by Wren Richards will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following programs at various times Wednesdays Sept. 12 through Nov. 12 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• Lapsit Story Time program — for pre-walkers and their loved ones at 9:15 a.m.;
• Story Time — features storytelling, music, movement and puppets; for walking babies, toddlers, preschoolers, homeschoolers, and their loved ones at 10 a.m.; and
• Story Time For Everyone — all ages welcome to share books, music, puppets, movement, rhymes and an occasional art activity at 3:30 p.m.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for students in grades 7-12 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 the Randall Room on the first floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Makerspace Drop-In: Make a Pirate Treasure Chest event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present Uncover Your Family History at the Library for adults at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Attendees will get to discover family history with Ancestry and HeritageQuest.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Crafting Workshop event for students ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
Author Ron Kenney will present a book discussion and sign copies of his book “An Englishman in Texas” at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Hitchcock Public Library at 8005 Barry Ave.
Books also will be available for purchase, and refreshments will be served.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Harry Potter Wizardry Night Drop-In event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
