LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Independent School District will host its inaugural virtual town hall meeting on the dangers of a new teen trend: vaping/juuling from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Black Box Theatre at Clear Creek High School at 2305 E. Main St.
Amanda McLauchlin, coalition manager for the Bay Area Alliance Youth & Families, will lead the presentation.
The town hall will be streamed live on the district’s website at www.ccisd.net.
For information, visit www.ccisd.net/vapingfacts.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will celebrate Black History Month with an event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Gary Wilson, Patricia Oversny, and Debra Ramsey will be the presenters. Food and drinks will be served afterward. For information, email lbush@com.edu or 409-933-8413.
TEXAS CITY
The Heritage Club at Texas City High School will present its Black History program “Success Always Leaves Footprints” at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its school’s auditorium at 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting and public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Wednesday through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.