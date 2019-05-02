SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its “May the 4th Be With You — Part 1” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Fox Room; and “May the 4th Be With You — Part 2” from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 13-18; various activities will be available. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a crafting event for ages 18 and older from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
“Coastal Crafts — Cleopatra’s Bracelet with artist Annette Kinslow” will be presented.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 9 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting children ages 12-18 to play board games they have never played before from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 10 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. May 11 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane,” by Lisa See will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer its free Mother’s Day craft activity for ages 2-14 at 1 p.m. May 11 at 8005 Barry Ave.
Participants will make a painted flower pot with a tissue paper flower.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 13 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Anything is Possible” by Elizabeth Strout will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Teen Book Club at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 17 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will present “On the Trail of the Buffalo Soldiers” at 6 p.m. May 30 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The adult department of the library will welcome troops from Houston’s Buffalo Soldiers Museum for an in uniform presentation of the history of the legendary Buffalo Soldiers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party at Rosenberg Library will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
Donations of gently worn children’s books are needed at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City.
Donation shelves are self-service (carry books in, place on shelf, request receipt at any service desk if needed), located near the first floor restrooms and accessible during regular business hours.
Call 281-554-1108.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently-used books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction for its annual used book sale on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
