Ribbon Cuttings
Texas City
3 p.m. Nov. 8: Auntie Anne’s & Cinnabon at Tanger Outlet at 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 340.
10 a.m. Nov. 14: Dental Cosmetic Center at 1708 Amburn Road, Suite A.
•••
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will offer its Active Shooter & Workplace Violence Prevention and Response presentation from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Crystal Ballroom of the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.galvestonchamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber U Workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N.
Doug Mansfield will present “Grow Your Business Online.”
The cost is $15 per person (includes continental breakfast).
To register, email leanne@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
GALVESTON
Family Service Center of Galveston County will have an open house and ribbon cutting from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Mary Moody Northen Honeymoon Cottage at 2902 Broadway.
For information, call 409-762-8636.
LA MARQUE
The Center for Risk Management at College of the Mainland will offer a class pertaining to workplace violence prevention from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute at 320 Delany Road.
To register for the free class, email riskmanagement@com.edu or call 409-933-8365.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual legislative luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Reserved tables are $250.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com.
LA MARQUE
The Center for Risk Management at College of the Mainland will present “Crushing It: Leading as a High Performer” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute at 320 Delany Road.
To register for the free class, email riskmanagement@com.edu or call 409-933-8365.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.