GALVESTON
Festival of Lights and ICE LAND Pole-to-Pole at Moody Gardens will be open daily through Jan. 6 at 1 Hope Blvd.
Value Days hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ICE LAND); and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Festival of Lights. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (ICE LAND); and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Festival of Lights.
On Christmas Day, ICE LAND will be open from noon to 10 p.m., and Festival of Lights will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season or call 409-744-4673.
LA MARQUE
Magical Winter Lights will be open daily — including holidays — through Jan. 6 at Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004.
Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Admission is $22 for ages 13 and older, and $13 for ages 4-12 and ages 65 and older. Ages 3 and younger are free.
For tickets and information, visit magicalwinterlights.com or call RoShelle Salinas at 281-509-1682.
DICKINSON
The 21st annual Dickinson Festival of Lights will be daily from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sunday at Paul Hopkins Park at 1000 FM 517.
Admission is free.
No parking will be available at the park. There will be free parking and shuttle buses running from the Dickinson Plaza Shopping Center at Exit No. 19, FM 517 on the Interstate 45 N. feeder road.
For information, visit dfoltx.com or call Charles Suderman at 713-906-4924.
DICKINSON
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will present “An Evening of Irish Dance” at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Queen of Angels Church at 4100 state Highway 3.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Ages 6 and younger will be admitted free. Seating is limited.
For information, email rttew@yahoo.com..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.