Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk virtual Zoom program at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 29. For ages 0-2. To sign up, visit https://rl-computerlab.as.me/kids.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime virtual Zoom program at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30. For ages 2-5. To sign up, visit https://rl-computerlab.as.me/kids.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its stop motion animation Zoom introduction event at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. To sign up, visit https://rl-computerlab.as.me/kids.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 via Zoom. For meeting information, email scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and Oct. 21 via Zoom. The group will make a set of heart earrings (Sept. 23) and Day of the Dead skull bracelets (Oct. 21). To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its Kids’ Book Club virtual Zoom meeting — The Mouse & The Motorcycle at 4 p.m. Sept. 29. For students in grades K-3. To sign up, visit https://rl-computerlab.as.me/kids.
The Adult Online Book Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 via Zoom. “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott will be discussed. For information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will present “Yoga Basics” with Megan of Barefoot Girl Yoga at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 via Zoom. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org. The course is free.
Rosenberg Library will present “The Power of Meditation and Gratitude” for ages 18 and oldder at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 via Zoom. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org for Zoom access and assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.