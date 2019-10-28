GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
LEAGUE CITY
The University of Texas Medical Branch will present its Bring Your Lunch ‘n Learn Seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Room 2.205 at 2240 Interstate 45 S.
For information, contact Kenneth Macpherson, ksmacphe@utmb.edu or 832-505-7560.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
There will be a support and encouragement grief support group available from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 3 at The Hope Community Center at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N.
Registration is $25 per person. To sign up or get more information, visit www.stgeorgestc.org, email rreevestrinity@gmail.com, or call 832-922-7022.
Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse will offer its Battering Intervention and Prevention Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Dickinson, and during the same timeframe Wednesdays in Galveston. Locations will be disclosed upon registration of the ongoing classes. For information and to pre-register, visit https://avda-tx.org/battering-intervention.
TEXAS CITY
The Christ Over Our Life Christian Substance Abuse Program will be available at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Truth Missionary Baptist Church at 4032 FM 1765.
For information, call the Rev. Johnny Grimes at 409-457-7382.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
TEXAS CITY
National Alliance on Mental Illness and United Way Galveston County will have its Stop the Bleed event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and its Ending the Silence mental health and suicide prevention training from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at 2800 Texas Ave.
For information and to register, visit www.uwgcm.org/training-program-0 or call 409-948-4211.
HOUSTON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will have its music therapy and exercise meeting from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the Life Center of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” educational/support session for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
Mallory Freitag will present “Medicare 101.”
For information, visit www.utmb.edu/health-resource-center, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
NASSAU BAY
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine — Clear Lake will offer its sports injury clinic for young athletes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Nov. 9 at 2020 NASA Parkway, Suite 230.
No appointment is necessary, and most forms of insurance are accepted.
For information, visit houstonmethodist.org/athlete or call 713-363-9090.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
