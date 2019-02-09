GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“No Apparent Distress,” by Rachel Pearson, will be discussed, along with members of Galveston Reads.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“No Apparent Distress,” by Rachel Pearson, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have the following events at the following times/location:
• Musical event: Alligator Handshake — 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bryan Museum Conservatory at 1315 21st St.;
• St. Vincent’s Speaker Panel — 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• Professor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 7 in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• University of Texas Medical Branch Doctor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 18 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will host a book discussion and signing with author Alice Hein Schiel at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at 8005 Barry Ave.
“Old Yellowed Hat” will be the topic of discussion. Books also will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Teen Book Club (ages 13-18) will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Teens will get to discuss books, choose books to read, and pick up the next discussion book.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its “Uncover Your Family History” program for adults at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The “Texas Tuff Plants” program will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
The Children’s Department of Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Do-It-Yourself Mini Catapults event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
Donations of gently used children’s books are needed at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City.
Donation shelves are self-service (carry books in, place on shelf, request receipt at any service desk if needed), located near the first floor restrooms and accessible during regular business hours.
Call 281-554-1108.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently-used books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction for its annual used book sale on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
